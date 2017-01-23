Coastal Carolina Hospital welcomes new OB/GYN

Dr. Claude Tolbert, a board-certified OB/GYN, has joined the medical staff at Coastal Carolina Hospital and will be delivering babies at the hospital’s Women’s Pavilion, according to a news release.
Tolbert brings more than 16 years of experience serving the Beaufort community. His areas of expertise include minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, high-risk obstetrics and reproductive endocrinology.
As a da Vinci-trained robotic surgeon, Tolbert will be able to provide minimally invasive surgery using the da Vinci Surgical System at Coastal Carolina Hospital. For robotic surgery, he specializes in performing single-site hysterectomy procedures on patients.
In addition to attending to patients at Coastal Carolina Hospital, Tolbert practices at Riverside Women’s Care, which has offices in Bluffton and Beaufort. For more information, call 844-482-1003 or visit www.coastalhospital.com.
Comments