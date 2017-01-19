The Latest: Alaska governor outlines opioid plan

1:19 Love is the theme for Beaufort choir heading to D.C. for festival Pause

0:43 'When my ex-wife agrees with me ...(on school start times), that's pretty awesome'

0:52 Tour of the devastated Dataw Island Marina

1:23 Not all of Hunting Island State Park to be closed

0:28 Did Hunting Island's 'Little Blue' pull through?

1:46 Secrets of The Citadel Summerall Guard

0:37 1 person killed in wreck on U.S. 278 in Bluffton on Wednesday

3:07 Haley hearing in three minutes: "I don't know everything about the U.N."

1:29 Amazing video records 2,000-pound great white caught off Hilton Head Island