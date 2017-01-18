Armed man sought after heist at pot dispensary in Las Vegas

1:19 Love is the theme for Beaufort choir heading to D.C. for festival Pause

0:43 'When my ex-wife agrees with me ...(on school start times), that's pretty awesome'

1:46 Secrets of The Citadel Summerall Guard

0:43 Flooding on Hilton Head day after Matthew

1:35 Aerials: Intracoastal Waterway floods South Carolina neighborhood

0:39 Lilly Pike: 'It was pretty scary yesterday'

1:23 How much do you know about The Shag?

0:26 What's the most popular item at Beaufort's new Time to Eat food truck?

1:00 Beaufort warming shelter attracts more than expected