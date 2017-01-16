Health Care

January 16, 2017 1:59 PM

Memory Matters to celebrate 20 years

“Thanks for the Memories,” a kick-off brunch to celebrate Memory Matters’ 20th anniversary, will be at noon Feb. 19 at Hilton Head Beach and Tennis Club, according to a news release.

This event also will be a retirement tribute to Edwina Hoyle, who has served as the organization’s executive director for the past 12 years.

The community is invited to attend this special event, which will feature music by John Brackett.

For ticket information, call 843-842-6688 or go to www.memory-matters.org.

