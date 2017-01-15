Legislature wants more time to mull voter-approved pot law

North Dakota's 65th legislative session is well underway and lawmakers are set to consider bills that range from medical marijuana to a state employee hiring freeze.
Lawmakers want more time to solve a number of issues in connection with the state's voter-approved medical marijuana law. A joint House and Senate meeting is slated Monday to consider a proposal to delay the law at least until the end of July.
Leaders of the Republican-led Legislature also are pushing legislation this that would prohibit state agencies to fill any vacant positions until the end of April.
The Legislature also is slated to take out an additional $8 million loan this week through the state-owned Bank of North Dakota to help pay the policing bill for Dakota Access pipeline protests.
