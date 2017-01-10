3 area hospitals penalized for patient care issues

Three area hospitals are being penalized by the federal government for ranking in the bottom 25 percent for patient care complications, according to reporting from the Savannah Morning News.
Memorial Health, St. Joseph's Hospital, and Candler Hospital were three of the 13 hospitals in Georgia to face penalties for not meeting standards according to conditions of the Affordable Care Act.
The hospitals will face a 1 percent reduction in Medicare payments, WTOC reports.
Representatives from Memorial Health and St. Joseph's/Candler told WTOC that the rankings aren’t simple because the hospitals take “the sickest of the sick” in the region and are being compared with hospitals that treat less complicated illnesses. Read their full responses here.
Click here more more information of the 2014 Health Care Mandate as well as a listing of hospital rankings.
