Put down that Q-tip, it’s only hurting your ear, says medical association guidelines

1:21 'If it gives off heat, give it 3 feet' Pause

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

0:55 Do we have to worry about frozen pipes? This Beaufort plumber has the answer

1:36 Cordray responds to Orishack: 'Those kind of quips are not necessary'

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

1:17 Beaufort business owner stops and sees, 'Two guys just wailing on the officer'

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina

0:58 Hurricane debris removal is occurring along I-95 in Jasper County