Greater Bluffton Chamber hosting meet-and-greet with new hospital CEO

The Greater Bluffton Chamber is hosting its monthy Coffee Networking event from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at Coastal Carolina Hospital, according to a news release.
Attendees can meet Joel C. Taylor, the new CEO who joined the Coastal Carolina Hospital team in September. As CEO, Taylor oversees strategic, operational and clinical activities for the 41-bed hospital at 1000 Medical Center Drive in Hardeeville.
Taylor most recently served as CEO of Citizens Baptist Medical Center, a 122-bed acute care facility in Talladega, Ala. During his six-year tenure at Citizens, Taylor oversaw the establishment of a hospitalist program, neurology and intensivists telehealth programs, as well as an in-home hospice service.
The event is free and open to the public.
