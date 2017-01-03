Training teaches police how to deal with the mentally ill

0:50 Feelin' the warmth at Coligny, Jan. 2 Pause

0:54 Mr. 500: Ridgeland-Hardeeville's Faber talks milestone

1:17 Matthew topples oaks at Gullah cemetery

0:58 Timeless holiday-time safety tips

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

1:01 How holiday music may help your health

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

1:41 More than CPR — The argument for defibrillators in all patrol cars