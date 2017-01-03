China says some factories have violated anti-smog measures

0:50 Feelin' the warmth at Coligny, Jan. 2 Pause

1:17 Matthew topples oaks at Gullah cemetery

2:29 Meet George: The first mature male great white tagged by OCEARCH

0:52 Hilton Head Plantation resident on living with hurricane debris

0:58 Timeless holiday-time safety tips

0:54 Mr. 500: Ridgeland-Hardeeville's Faber talks milestone

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

1:01 How holiday music may help your health