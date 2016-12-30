FEMA gives South Carolina $1.1M for crisis counseling in aftermath of Hurricane Matthew

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded the S.C. Department of Mental Health a grant of more than $1.1 million for crisis counseling for survivors of Hurricane Matthew.
The counseling program will allow SCDMH to hire and train people locally to provide free, short-term crisis counseling to hurricane survivors having trouble adjusting to the effects of the storm, according to a Beaufort County news release.
Stress, anxiety and other depression-like symptoms are common reactions after a disaster, the release said.
If you or someone you know is suffering from hurricane-related stress or anxiety, call the 24-hour confidential helpline at 800-985-5990. Multilingual operators are available.
Comments