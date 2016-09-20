Burned body found identified as that of 15-year-old boy

The Cook County medical examiner's office has identified a body found after a weekend fire in Chicago's West Side as that of a 15-year-old high school student.
Chicago police responded to a call of a refuse fire Saturday and found a burned body identified Tuesday as that of Demetrius Griffin, a freshman at Steinmetz High School.
The medical examiner's office said an autopsy hasn't determined the cause and manner of death and further tests are being conducted.
Police said the boy was found near a burned garage and they are conducting a death investigation.
