Recent editorials from Texas newspapers

Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Sept. 20, 2016.
Refugee help should make Texas proud
After 130 people were killed in terror attacks last November in Paris, Gov. Greg Abbott said he would ban resettlement of Syrian refugees in Texas for fear that some of them might be terrorists.
Thank goodness the people from aid agencies, religious groups and nonprofits who assist refugees didn't listen.
State Department figures show that 6,737 refugees arrived in Texas between Oct. 1 and Aug. 31. And between Oct. 1 and Sept. 8, those new Texas residents included 825 Syrians, according to a report by Star-Telegram writer Diane Smith.
It quickly became clear that Abbott lacked authority to ban refugee resettlement.
Attorney General Ken Paxton stepped in and, on behalf of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, filed a lawsuit against the federal government and the International Rescue Committee, a resettlement agency.
The suit went nowhere. In February, U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey of Dallas ruled that courts can't ban refugees, either.
Even if there were a terrorism risk — and Texas failed to prove there was — Godbey said that in the United States "it is the federal executive that is charged with assessing and mitigating that risk, not the states and not the courts."
Godbey finally dismissed the Texas suit entirely in June.
In an apparent effort to save face, Abbott said he would work with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on a bill through which Congress would give governors veto power over refugee resettlement if they believe there's a risk of terrorism.
Maybe it's because Cruz got too busy losing his bid for the Republican presidential nomination to Donald Trump, but the reaction to that bill in Congress has been similar to the soft sound of crickets chirping.
Texas should be proud that it leads the nation in helping refugees settle into new homes. They come mostly from Burma (now called Myanmar), the Democratic Republic of Congo and Iraq, drawn here by jobs and the state's network of established immigrant and refugee communities, Smith reported.
In today's world, there's no guarantee that no terrorists are among them, but turning our backs on all of them is not the Texas we want to be.
---
Houston Chronicle. Sept. 16, 2016.
The death penalty: The most absolute of judicial penalties is in decline and that's a positive trend
The most popular exhibit on display at the Texas Prison Museum in Huntsville has long been a high-backed wooden chair where some 360 inmates heard for the last time in their ill-fated lives the invitation, "Please have a seat."
"Old Sparky" has been a museum piece since 1965, but during its 40 years as a capital-punishment piece of furniture, the chair could deliver 2,000 volts of electricity into a prisoner's body. That was enough power to light 800 household light bulbs — and to pop eyeballs out of sockets.
Although it would have been hard to imagine as recently as a decade ago, the death penalty itself may be on the way to becoming a relic of American history. In 2009, 118 individuals were sentenced to death nationwide; the number in 2015 was 50 percent less. It's more than 600 percent less since the peak in 1996 of 315. In 2015, juries returned the fewest number of new death sentences, 49, since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.
Even in Texas, the state that has killed nearly five times as many people as the state with the second-most executions (Oklahoma), the numbers are down dramatically. The last execution in the state was in April, the longest gap in executions since 2008. Six men have been executed so far this year, while 13 death sentences have been halted or delayed. Perhaps most surprising is that six were stopped by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, including four stays in four weeks. The state's highest criminal court is packed with former prosecutors and yet it's being very reluctant these days to sanction this most absolute of judicial penalties.
The death penalty statistics come from Harvard Law School's Fair Punishment Project, which concludes in a report released last month that "the death penalty in America is dying."
The report notes that 31 states legally retain the death penalty, but only 14 imposed a single death sentence last year. Detailed local statistics are even more revealing: Of the 3,143 county or county equivalents in the United States, only 16 — or one half of 1 percent — imposed five or more death sentences between 2010 and 2015.
Harris County is one of the 16. Although more death sentences have been handed down here than in any other county, the report points out that death sentences have declined precipitously in the county in the last decade. Between 1998 and 2003, during the tenure of District Attorney Johnny Holmes, Harris County sentenced 53 people to death. Between 2004 and 2009, the nation's third most populous county, had 16. Since 2010, it has had 10. No Harris County jury has imposed the death penalty in a case involving a new defendant since August 2014.
The report also notes that those assessed the ultimate punishment often are young and are beset with intellectual impairments and severe mental illnesses or they've suffered from brain damage, abuse and trauma. "Some are likely innocent."
Questions of morality aside, even the most impassioned death-penalty district attorneys must acknowledge that capital cases are expensive, time-consuming and prone to error. As they become rare, the whole issue of deterrence becomes moot.
"Americans may still be divided as to whether the death penalty is cruel, but there is no question that it is now unusual," notes Matt Ford, writing in The Atlantic. With polls showing public support at its lowest levels since the U.S. Supreme Court revived capital punishment 40 years ago, it's hard to imagine Harris County ever reverting to the Holmes days, easier to imagine the remaining outliers around the country finally succumbing to reality. The whole sordid business, as the Fair Punishment Project concludes, is "too broken to fix."
---
Corpus Christi Caller-Times. Sept. 14, 2016.
Texas continues its undeclared war on turnout
The state's latest filing in the voter ID lawsuit reconfirms what the critics, including ourselves, have been saying all along — that Texas officials would rather limit than encourage turnout.
Apparently, all the state had to do to mitigate a Justice Department complaint was to insert the word "reasonably" into its voter education literature. The state chose instead to fight, incurring the expense and, with the general election looming, the time of having its lawyers draft a rebuttal.
How refreshing it would have been to see the state agree to the Justice Department's demand, in the spirit of helping Texans exercise their legal right to vote. How reassuring it would have been to see mostly low-income and minority voters not be treated by the state as the enemy.
The state's top leaders, all the way up to Gov. Greg Abbott, who engaged this battle when he still was the state's attorney general, would have us believe that in-person vote fraud is the enemy, aided and abetted by President Barack Obama's Justice Department. Don't believe it. Voting fraudulently by showing up at the polls in person is an offense that the state can't prove exists — because it practically doesn't.
But in-person vote fraud was the ruse used to pass the ID law in 2011. Requiring a photo ID isn't unreasonable, but the state was deliberately restrictive in the kinds of ID it would accept. For example, it wouldn't accept a student ID, employee ID or expired license — as if the person pictured stopped being that person once the license was out of date.
The ID law went into effect in 2013. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled it discriminatory — in time for the general election. The court returned the case to U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos in Corpus Christi so she could determine how to make it nondiscriminatory for the election, in anticipation of a more permanent nondiscriminatory solution later. Ramos decided that voters who lacked an accepted ID could sign a statement that they could not "reasonably" obtain one in time to vote. The state, then, would have to accept other, non-photo documentation identifying a voter, such as a current utility bill, paycheck, bank statement or government check with the voter's name and address.
Ramos also gave the state the task of making a good-faith effort to let voters know about these changes in time for them to vote. Then, on Tuesday, she said Texas must change its voter outreach efforts and ordered the state to let federal officials review drafts of voter outreach and education materials before they are published.
The wrangle over "reasonably" may seem overly lawyerly to a non-lawyer. Its importance is that the state's message, minus "reasonably," can be construed as tantamount to a warning that obtaining an accepted photo ID must be absolutely humanly impossible.
If it's a minor point, then inserting "reasonably" would be a minor concession.
Texas ranked 48th in turnout in 2012, the most recent presidential election year — a year before the turnout-averse voter ID law went into effect. Evidence shows that more than 600,000 of Texas' registered voters — legal U.S. citizens, not undocumented immigrants, convicted felons, etc. — don't possess any of the state's accepted photo IDs. Every move the state makes in defense of the current discriminatory ID law goes against those Texans — not Obama's Justice Department.
Like we keep saying, state officials should be doing all they can to improve turnout rather than chase phantom fraudulent in-person voting. But that's an unreasonable expectation — humanly possible, maybe, but not reasonable. Attorney General Ken Paxton, in a guest column last Wednesday in rebuttal to one of our recent editorials, defended the state's intent to fight all the way to the Supreme Court. His words and the unreasonable effort to resist inserting "reasonably" only underscores our previous conclusion that the only solution is the one that the state is fighting — turnout. Lots of it.
---
The (McAllen) Monitor. Sept. 15, 2016.
Textbook not worthy of Mexican-American studies in Texas
It's gratifying to know that so many people have come out in opposition to a controversial Mexican-American studies textbook, which several lawmakers and education leaders say is riddled with errors and defamatory language.
Hundreds protested a public hearing held by the State Board of Education in Austin last week, calling on the board's 15 members not to approve the textbook, "Mexican American Heritage."
Widespread bipartisan opposition, including among board members, should send a strong signal that to approve this particular textbook would bring on a divisive show of force and would be disrespectful to the many education officials who dispute it accuracy in numerous passages, including at least one that portrays Mexican-Americans as lazy.
Board member Ruben Cortez Jr., a Democrat from Brownsville, said at a press conference last week that the book casts a "stigma" about Mexican-Americans, adding "the State Board of Education simply cannot adopt any textbook that lies to our children and insults their heritage as Mexican-Americans."
The textbook was published by a company headed by Cynthia Dunbar, a far-right Republican who served on the state board from 2007 to 2010.
Dunbar told the Texas Tribune via email that "allegations of racism" in the book are unfounded. But in the absence of her public testimony, we must rely on statements by Board Chairwoman Donna Bahorich, a Republican from Houston, who promised the "board is committed to approving accurate instructional materials that adequately reflect their major role in U.S. society."
Trinidad Gonzalez, a history professor at South Texas College and chair of the Mexican-American studies review committee convened by Cortez to probe the book, says the textbook contains "racist depictions" and children would be "psychologically damaged" by it.
We again urge the board not to approve this book when they vote in November. As U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro, of San Antonio, and Filemon Vela, of Brownsville, said, the board must "do what's right, and block this textbook from ever appearing in a classroom."
---
The Dallas Morning News. Sept. 19, 2016.
Baylor regents play a dangerous game in allowing pro-Briles camp to control narrative
The Baylor board of regents is playing a dangerous game with its refusal to release details about the university sexual assault scandal.
Not only has the decision left the public with an incomplete report, but now the wrong people are taking over the narrative.
Based on everything this newspaper knows, the regents did the right thing when they ousted President Ken Starr and head coach Art Briles over the handling of sexual violence complaints from female students.
And we appreciate that the board's first responsibility is to do everything in its power to protect those women and their privacy.
Yet regents continue to offer no convincing reason why they can't provide information showing that the correct people have been held accountable.
While the regents sequester themselves in radio silence, the pro-Briles camp is filling the vacuum, largely on the airwaves of Waco television station KWTX.
Anonymous Baylor sources, including some within the football program, are claiming numerous flaws in the university-commissioned Pepper Hamilton investigation. These unnamed individuals contend that the law firm had an anti-football bias and chose not to interview accused players. One of the broadcast reports included a recording of Baylor Title IX coordinator Patty Crawford apparently telling staffers that athletics was not the investigation's main concern.
Now stir in the latest comments, again to KWTX, by billionaire Central Texas businessman and Briles supporter Drayton McLane, chief benefactor of Baylor's newly built McLane Stadium. McLane, who points to the former coach's "high integrity and Christian values," gladdened the hearts of Briles Nation when he said more information needs to come to light because "we need to come to better conclusions."
Much of the most recent reports seem farfetched, given our own reporting. More disturbing is that the regents and Pepper Hamilton seem undeterred in maintaining their under-a-rock posture.
Not Briles. First he paraded through NFL training camp to the drumbeat of "I've never done anything illegal, immoral or unethical." Then he flipped into repentant mode as college football season kicked off, telling ESPN that he was very, very sorry.
Yet what he was sorry for remains a complete mystery.
Most recently, Briles showed up in the stands of the Baylor-Rice game Friday in Houston — all the while maintaining that he didn't want to distract from the players on the field.
No doubt his team of supporters has every intention of continuing to press the story line that their guy was unfairly scapegoated and the board of regents is misleading the public.
That's all the more reason that the board must provide facts that support its decisions and clarify exactly what role, if any, individual regents played in this episode. Baylor would be well-served to look at how another Pepper Hamilton client, Occidental College, managed to release extensive details of its sexual assault cases, as did a number of other universities.
By all means, protect the identity of the women involved. But don't lose sight of the fact that even more damaging for these survivors would be for an inaccurate narrative, one that demeans their already unthinkable experiences, to win the day.
