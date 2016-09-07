Monitor: Treatment still scarce at Maryland youth facilities

A monitoring agency says in its latest quarterly report that juvenile jails in Maryland are understaffed and lack therapeutic treatment.
The Juvenile Justice Monitoring Unit, an independent unit under the umbrella of the attorney general's office, released its findings Tuesday.
The report outlines "critical staffing shortages" and a dearth of therapeutic and mental health services for youth, many of whom "feel as if they're just doing time."
In a written response, the Department of Juvenile Services said it "disputes the characterization" that there is no trauma-informed therapy for youth, citing weekly therapy sessions and frequent psychological evaluations. The agency said it is addressing the need for additional services by contracting with a local university to provide tele-psychiatry services.
Comments