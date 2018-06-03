Michigan trails decide whether to welcome electric bikes

Many Michigan residents are questioning whether electric bicycles should be allowed on woodland trails and urban bikeways as the motorized two-wheelers gain popularity.
A new state law says trail managers and oversight boards can either allow electric bikes to glide alongside regular hikers and bikers or they can hold public hearings to vote on the issue.
The Detroit Free Press reports that Oakland County held meetings in April over whether electric bicycles should be permitted in the Paint Creek Trial. Residents opposing the electric bikes argued that they were too speedy and incompatible with walkers and joggers on the path.
The county board voted after the debate to allow the types of electric bikes that only work when a rider is pedaling or roll with continuous e-power. The board banned electric bikes with a higher top speed of 28 mph.
Gregory Krzeminski sells electric bikes at his shop in Harrison Township. He says he likes that Paint Creek is setting the precedent for other trails.
