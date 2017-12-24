Technology

Connecticut to join special broadband network for responders

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 02:22 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut is joining a secure, nationwide, wireless, mobile broadband network that will help Connecticut first responders during emergency and disaster response situations.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy was advised by a working group to opt into the First Responder Network Authority, or FirstNet. It's a product of the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that a dedicated public safety broadband network be created. AT&T is providing the service.

Under federal law, each state must opt into the FirstNet/AT&T system or opt out and build its own system.

Malloy says it was clear after careful analysis that "opting in was in the best interests of our state and our first responders." He says the network will enhance communications for Connecticut first responders by providing priority access during disasters and emergencies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cassini's awe-inspiring images of Saturn and its moons

    After 20 years and more than 400,000 images, NASA's Cassini space probe took a final dive into Saturn's atmosphere Friday.

Cassini's awe-inspiring images of Saturn and its moons

Cassini's awe-inspiring images of Saturn and its moons 1:34

Cassini's awe-inspiring images of Saturn and its moons
How not to land a rocket booster — a SpaceX blooper reel 2:09

How not to land a rocket booster — a SpaceX blooper reel
How does HOBA, the 'Uber of boating,' compare to the ride-sharing app? 1:01

How does HOBA, the 'Uber of boating,' compare to the ride-sharing app?

View More Video