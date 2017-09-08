Technology

Driver accused of texting before fatal crash to stand trial

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 1:55 AM

ALLENTOWN, Pa.

A Pennsylvania woman has been ordered to stand trial on charges that she was texting and driving before causing a crash that killed a pedestrian.

The Morning Call reports (http://bit.ly/2f92bQl ) police and witnesses testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday that 21-year-old Seneca Harley drove through a red light Nov. 8, 2016 in Allentown and hit another car. That car spun into an intersection and fatally struck 56-year-old Patricia Deady, who was walking in the crosswalk.

Investigators say Harley's phone shows she was texting about a minute before police first received word of the wreck. Harley's attorney says that timeline is inconsistent with a timestamp on surveillance video, which seems to indicate the crash occurred before the texts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How does HOBA, the 'Uber of boating,' compare to the ride-sharing app?

How does HOBA, the 'Uber of boating,' compare to the ride-sharing app? 1:01

How does HOBA, the 'Uber of boating,' compare to the ride-sharing app?
'This is not your grandfather's sawmill': What will Roseburg mean for Chester County? 1:54

'This is not your grandfather's sawmill': What will Roseburg mean for Chester County?
Federal Trade Commission: Protect your computer from malware 3:44

Federal Trade Commission: Protect your computer from malware

View More Video