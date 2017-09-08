Driver accused of texting before fatal crash to stand trial

A Pennsylvania woman has been ordered to stand trial on charges that she was texting and driving before causing a crash that killed a pedestrian.
The Morning Call reports (http://bit.ly/2f92bQl ) police and witnesses testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday that 21-year-old Seneca Harley drove through a red light Nov. 8, 2016 in Allentown and hit another car. That car spun into an intersection and fatally struck 56-year-old Patricia Deady, who was walking in the crosswalk.
Investigators say Harley's phone shows she was texting about a minute before police first received word of the wreck. Harley's attorney says that timeline is inconsistent with a timestamp on surveillance video, which seems to indicate the crash occurred before the texts.
Comments