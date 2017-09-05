The Latest: Bahamas to evacuate islands in path of 'Irma'

More Videos 1:42 Here's what we know about Hurricane Irma as of Tuesday morning Pause 5:15 Social media captures the Leeward Islands as Hurricane Irma approaches Tuesday 1:03 Cooler weather means outside time, so check out these Beaufort County playgrounds 0:19 Gator dodges traffic in Hilton Head Plantation 1:01 Hilton Head woman participated in civil rights 'kneel-ins' at white church 1:46 Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday 1:05 Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic 0:51 Demonstrators protest SC Attorney General Alan Wilson's stance against DACA 0:33 Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:51 Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Meta Viers McClatchy

Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Meta Viers McClatchy