California governor named adviser for UN climate conference

California Gov. Jerry Brown, right, watches as Prime Minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama signs a climate change accord Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. The non-binding international agreement commits the signatories to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from 80 percent to 95 percent, below 1990 levels. Looking on are from left, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, D-Fullerton, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo