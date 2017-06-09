Are you a Time Warner Cable customer in Beaufort County? You’ll definitely want to read this

Since Time Warner Cable merged with Charter Communications in March, some Beaufort County customers have taken to social media with questions and concerns about how the merger impacts their accounts.
Some former Time Warner customers believed that they would automatically be shifted to Charter’s Spectrum internet and cable services.
That’s not the case.
Those customers retain their previous services and pricing, but can contact Charter to switch to a Spectrum Package.
“We want to make this as smooth a transition as possible for customers, and many customers are happy with their current package or promotions,” Charter spokesman Patrick Paterno said earlier this week.
Customers who had service with Time Warner prior to the merger “can choose (to switch to) a Spectrum package today, or if they prefer their current package, they can keep it,” he said.
Those who opt keep their “current packages won’t lose anything,” Paterno said. “They’ll continue to have the same programming, internet speeds and features.”
Customers who switch to Spectrum will no longer have to pay monthly modem rental fees, he said.
For more information, contact Charter Communications at 855-707-7328 or visit www.spectrum.com.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
