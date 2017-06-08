Technology

June 08, 2017 2:21 AM

State: Public records law shields employees' private emails

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

The state of Vermont argues the state's employees should have their private email accounts shielded from public records laws.

The state Solicitor General Ben Battles says accepting state employment should not open up someone's personal life to scrutiny "on demand," while arguing before Vermont Supreme Court Wednesday in Montpelier. The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2r4D2Oz ) state employees are required to use their government email for public business unless they receive special permission to use personal accounts.

Attorney Brady Toensing sued for access to employees' personal emails after the state's Attorney General office declined to ask employees if their personal emails contained public records.

The Vermont Press Association, a group of news organizations that includes the Burlington Free Press, filed a court brief in support of Toensing's appeal.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Federal Trade Commission: Protect your computer from malware

Federal Trade Commission: Protect your computer from malware 3:44

Federal Trade Commission: Protect your computer from malware
Take a walk through the Brite App 0:57

Take a walk through the Brite App
Rock Hill resident connects cities with new app 1:57

Rock Hill resident connects cities with new app

View More Video

Technology Videos