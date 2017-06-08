State: Public records law shields employees' private emails

The state of Vermont argues the state's employees should have their private email accounts shielded from public records laws.
The state Solicitor General Ben Battles says accepting state employment should not open up someone's personal life to scrutiny "on demand," while arguing before Vermont Supreme Court Wednesday in Montpelier. The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2r4D2Oz ) state employees are required to use their government email for public business unless they receive special permission to use personal accounts.
Attorney Brady Toensing sued for access to employees' personal emails after the state's Attorney General office declined to ask employees if their personal emails contained public records.
The Vermont Press Association, a group of news organizations that includes the Burlington Free Press, filed a court brief in support of Toensing's appeal.
