Business leaders gather for cybersecurity summit in Columbia

Business leaders are gathering in South Carolina to learn more about how to keep their companies safe from cyber threats.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is holding a daylong cybersecurity summit Tuesday at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center in Columbia.
The event is happening in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and the University of South Carolina's SC Cyber. Featured attendees include U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers former chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Eric L. Goldstein, a cybersecurity official with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Officials say the gathering will help businesses evaluate how they're doing in terms of cybersecurity and develop new strategies.
