Google wires school buses with free wifi for students, first of its kind in South Carolina

The bus ride to and from school will serve as ample study time for students in Berkeley County. Twenty-eight school buses in the county have turned into “Rolling Study Halls” and are now equipped with free wifi and internet connections, thanks to Google.
Children in rural towns of the county, such as St. Stephen and Cross, who have a long commute can get a head start on their homework, according to webste the74million.org. In addition to the “Rolling Study Hall” program, the first of its kind in the state, 1,700 students received Chromebooks donated from Google to provide access to the internet.
The tech-enabled school buses were made possible through about $180,000 provided as a Google Community Grant, which funnels into two high schools, one middle school and three elementary schools under Title I in the district.
