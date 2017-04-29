Technology

April 29, 2017 4:01 AM

Monitor: Turkish internet users unable to access Wikipedia

The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

An internet censorship-monitoring network says Turkey has blocked Wikipedia, a free online encyclopedia.

Turkey Blocks, which calls itself an independent "digital transparency project," said users in Turkey have been unable to access all language editions of Wikipedia since Saturday morning. "The loss of availability is consistent with internet filters used to censor content in the country," the monitor said.

The site has been blocked under a provisional administrative order without a court order but Turkey Blocks says an order is expected in the coming days.

When attempting to access the site without the use of a virtual private network (VPN), connections time out and browsers alert "this site can't be reached."

It is unclear why the site has been blocked.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a sneak peek at the Navy's new virtual reality trailer

Take a sneak peek at the Navy's new virtual reality trailer 1:19

Take a sneak peek at the Navy's new virtual reality trailer
Welcome to the future: Check out this flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 0:40

Welcome to the future: Check out this flying car prototype from Silicon Valley
Pulling drinkable water out of dry air 3:01

Pulling drinkable water out of dry air

View More Video

Technology Videos