Welcome to the future: Check out this flying car prototype from Silicon Valley

Kitty Hawk, a Silicon Valley company backed by Larry Page, a Google founder, began testing a prototype over a lake in Northern California.
Richland County has been using sUAS aerial imagery collection, or drones, for Solid Waste, Transportation, economic development and other county functions. Lexington County has also started using drones.

Arizona State University will lead the NASA space exploration mission Psyche, allowing scientists to see for the first time what is believed to be a planetary core. The metal asteroid Psyche will offer a unique look into the violent collisions that created Earth and terrestrial planets. The mission's spacecraft is expected to launch in 2023, arriving at the asteroid in 2030, where it will map and study its properties during 20 months in orbit.

Hidden Figures is a film based on actual events. In the film NASA has a long-standing cultural commitment to excellence that is largely driven by data, including data about our people. And our data shows progress is driven by questioning our assumptions and cultural prejudices – by embracing and nurturing all the talent we have available, regardless of gender, race or other protected status, to build a workforce as diverse as its mission. This is how we, as a nation, will take the next giant leap in exploration.

Where did the headphone jack go? The new iPhone 7 says goodbye to some familiar features, but adds new ones — like a Super Mario Run game and a second camera lens. The phone will be available to consumers mid-September.

Our dependence on technology may be growing faster than our ability to provide security on the internet, says Joshua Corman, head of a cybersecurity initiative at the Atlantic Council, a Washington DC think tank.

