April 19, 2017 5:33 AM

House to debate texting while driving ban for teens

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

The Arizona House is planning to debate legislation banning texting or other cellphone use by drivers with only a learners permit or during the first six months teenagers have a regular license.

Wednesday's scheduled debate comes two days after Speaker J.D. Mesnard revived the legislation that had been held up by Rules Committee chairman Rep. Phil Lovas. Mesnard took over as chairman after Lovas resigned his seat last week to take a job with the Trump Administration.

Mesnard said Monday he expects the bill to pass. The proposal by Sen. Karen Fann has already passed the Senate.

The Legislature has regularly rejected texting bans. Arizona is one of just four states without blanket bans on texting while driving.

