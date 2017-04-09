College giving degrees to 6 family members, 5 posthumously

0:56 Jordan Spieth is a hunter at the 2017 Masters, not the hunted Pause

1:37 Gullah/Geechee Visitors Center opens on the corner of Boundary Street and Ribaut Road

1:05 What not to do when you spot an alligator

0:52 Jesus rides a donkey in Bluffton Palm Sunday procession

0:56 Will Harbour Town be ready for the Heritage?

1:57 This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak

1:14 What's next for the port of Port Royal?

1:03 5 times natural disasters changed sports' history

1:18 The story behind the Heritage Plaid jackets