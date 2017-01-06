NASA and Arizona State set space exploration mission to a metal asteroid

Arizona State University will lead the NASA space exploration mission Psyche, allowing scientists to see for the first time what is believed to be a planetary core. The metal asteroid Psyche will offer a unique look into the violent collisions that created Earth and terrestrial planets. The mission's spacecraft is expected to launch in 2023, arriving at the asteroid in 2030, where it will map and study its properties during 20 months in orbit.