NASA and Arizona State set space exploration mission to a metal asteroid

Arizona State University will lead the NASA space exploration mission Psyche, allowing scientists to see for the first time what is believed to be a planetary core. The metal asteroid Psyche will offer a unique look into the violent collisions that created Earth and terrestrial planets. The mission's spacecraft is expected to launch in 2023, arriving at the asteroid in 2030, where it will map and study its properties during 20 months in orbit.
4 things to know about new iPhone 7

Where did the headphone jack go? The new iPhone 7 says goodbye to some familiar features, but adds new ones — like a Super Mario Run game and a second camera lens. The phone will be available to consumers mid-September.

The insecurity of (internet) things

Our dependence on technology may be growing faster than our ability to provide security on the internet, says Joshua Corman, head of a cybersecurity initiative at the Atlantic Council, a Washington DC think tank.

Hilton Head Hospital's new $2 million '3T' MRI

Hilton Head Hospital on Tuesday, June 7, 2016, showed off to the media an array of new technology, including a new, $2 million "3 Tesla" MRI. Doctors and technicians at the hospital say the resolution on the 3T is more than twice that of its previous version. That's one of the reasons they say their new multi-million dollar prize will help save lives.

Company offers Tesla Model 3 to employees

A Raleigh, North Carolina, startup company intent on recruiting top talent is dangling a shiny, bright object in front of prospective employees: A new Tesla Model 3. The scientific instruments maker Practichem also will lease Model 3s for its existing full time staff of more than 15 employees.

NASA's Kepler mission finds 1200 new planets

The Kepler Space Telescope, NASA's planet-hunting mission, verified the existence of 1,284 planets, announced NASA scientists on Tuesday. Timothy Morton, associate research scholar at Princeton University in New Jersey, said that it was the most planets ever discovered at one time. The discovery is just another step in scientists' quest to answer the question: "are we alone in the universe?"

