Adams County safe room to get upgrades

The Adams County Community Safe Room is getting some technological upgrades early in the New Year thanks to a grant from Entergy Mississippi.
Following a 2016 flood that forced Crosby residents out of their homes and into the safe room, Entergy made a $2,800 donation in October to help with renovations. In August, torrential rains in Louisiana and south Mississippi created historic crests in area rivers, which forced people out of their homes. As many as 85 people were housed at the Adams County Community Safe Room, the majority of them from the Crosby area.
The Natchez Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2hxQGQD) Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said the safe room would add televisions, a public announcement sound system and WiFi Internet access. The television system — two TVs and wall mounts — will cost about $2,400, while the PA system has already been purchased for about $300 and is in place.
Bradford said the TV system would come in handy for occupants during a future emergency.
"During the flood, people were not able to watch the news to see what was going on," Bradford said. "It will help keep people connected to what is going on during their time of need."
County IT Director Ashley Perry said he would be running the wiring for the cable and Internet, which would save the county about $1,000 in electrician costs. Perry said the TV and Internet package with CableONE would cost $146 per month.
The PA system, which is a rolling unit that can be placed where it would be most beneficial, was acquired so the emergency management crew could make announcements.
"In the event there are a large number of people in the room, the PA system can be deployed anywhere for a better sound," Bradford said.
As for Internet access, the safe room will not be like a coffee shop or library with free access, Bradford said. The WiFi would mostly be used by people renting the facility who need to put on presentations requiring the Internet.
Bradford said the WiFi could also be used when the county or the community needs to conduct computer-based training.
People placed in the shelter long term could also potentially access the WiFi, Bradford said, but that decision would be made on a case-by-case basis by Bradford or Perry.
Bradford said a representative of Entergy Mississippi reached out to the county to see if the safe room needed any help for future emergencies. Entergy Customer Service Manager Tim Runnels said after Energy Mississippi made a donation of personal supplies, including soap and toothpaste, to residents in Centreville and Crosby, CEO Haley Fisackerly asked if the company could do anything else.
