Salt symposium scheduled for Sept. 13

It may seem too warm and dry outside to even think about it, but New Hampshire is hosting a meeting for municipalities on the latest snow industry technologies.
Commercial salt applicators can learn about winter property management at a salt symposium on Tuesday at the Grappone Center in Concord.
Attendees will earn continuing education credits for the New Hampshire Salt Applicator Certificate, the Snow and Ice Management's Certified Snow Professional Certificate, and T2 Roads Scholar Program Contact Hours.
