Check out these Real Estate Tech Talks coming to Hilton Head Island

The Multiple Listing Service of Hilton Head Island is celebrating its 40th anniversary from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17 with Real Estate Tech Talks at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort and Spa.
MLS members, mortgage companies, banks, insurance companies, appraisers, inspectors and others in the real estate field are invited to learn how technology is changing the industry, hear from real estate leaders from around the country and network with more than a thousand agents.
Visitors will also hear from JJ Birden, former NFL wide receiver and author of “When Opportunity Knocks, 8 Surefire Ways to Take Advantage.” There will be exhibits, product introductions and training classes.
Details: www.hiltonheadmls.com
