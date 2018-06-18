A mobile home park is proposed for Hilton Head. Here's where

The number of homes at a mobile home park on the north end of Hilton Head Island could more than double under a proposal discussed Monday at a preliminary planning meeting.
Leander Cannick wants to add between six and seven mobile homes to a 7-acre site along Fish Haul Road, he said. The site currently has five mobile homes and a house.
Cannick said there is not an expected completion date for the project.
The land is heirs' property — land owned "in common" by multiple heirs who own a percentage of the whole property, according to the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation in Charleston. Heirs’ property in the Lowcountry is often land purchased by freed slaves. At some point, the land was either passed down without a written will or without being probated, according to the center.
Cannick, a native islander, is one of several heirs, he said. He does not currently live on the property.
He said he applied to the town after several people approached him asking for a place to put their mobile homes.
"Part of that land is not in use," he said, "so maybe it could help somebody."
In May, another Hilton Head resident, Robert Chaneyfield asked to subdivide a 2.34-acre lot off Gum Tree Road to house mobile homes as a way to provide an affordable housing option on the island.
The average cost of rental units in Beaufort County rivals major cities, including Charleston, Atlanta, Houston and Seattle.
Town council also made workforce development and affordable housing a 2018 priority.
A staff-level major development plan review is still needed before the plan can progress, according to information provided at Monday's meeting.
