7-building timeshare resort by the beach may be coming to Hilton Head, officials say

A new seven-building timeshare resort may be coming to the north end of Hilton Head Island after the town's Design Review Board gave unanimous, initial approval to the proposal on Tuesday.
HH Acquisition Partners LLC wants to construct a new resort along Folly Field Road — close to Islanders Beach Park — on an 8.4-acre piece of property. The land is the site of the old Port Royal Racquet Club, according to application materials submitted to the town.
The resort’s proposed name is Hilton Head Port Royal Resort. It would be operated by Bluegreen Vacations, a Florida-based timeshare company, according to application documents.
Brett Callaghan of HH Acquisition Partners said Tuesday there will be four three-story residential buildings and three four-story residential buildings with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
The proposal calls for 148 units total, which counts lockout units as half a unit. Lock-outs divide housing units into two or more by locking or sealing a door shut. There will also be about 141 parking spaces along with bicycle racks and an electric vehicle charging station.
The development still needs final approval from the Design Review Board and a staff-level review before building permits can be acquired, according to Chris Darnell, urban designer for the town.
Callaghan said there is no firm construction timeline, but he expects to break ground in about six months.
He also said there is not yet a starting price for the timeshares.
At Tuesday’s meeting, some residents said they were concerned about how the resort would affect traffic in the area.
Several members of the review board raised concerns about the size of the four-story buildings and asked that HH Acquisition consider making them three stories.
Callaghan said they are doing their best to abide by town guidelines and satisfy residents.
Construction would happen in two phases, the proposal said.
The first phase includes the clubhouse, including a pool and shade trellis, and some residential structures.
The second will include the remaining residential structures and a maintenance and laundry facility.
Remnants of the Port Royal Racquet Club will remain on the site, including existing parking spaces, and a club building and tennis courts.
The plans presented at Tuesday’s meeting are different from the initial ones submitted a year ago. That plan called for 20 buildings, but only 80 units. According to the Design Review Board agenda, the proposed development was withdrawn at the March 18, 2018, meeting.
Callaghan said changes were made to the initial plan to adhere to town code.
The Folly Field area was rezoned — over some residents’ objections — to allow resort development in 2015.
In April 2017, Town Council passed an ordinance allowing lock-outs in timeshares.
Teri Lewis, the town’s land management ordinance official, said previously that Bluegreen Vacations was one of the companies supporting the change.
