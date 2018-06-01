Beaufort Co. is suing these Okatie landowners to stop them from working with Hardeeville

Traffic rolls toward Beaufort on SC 170 in between Cherry Point Road and Pritcher Point Road in Okatie on Friday. The owners of the Beaufort County land along the right side of the highway between Cherry Point Road and Pritcher Point Road recently proposed that their property be annexed into Hardeeville in Jasper County, but a Beaufort County judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the landowners to halt the annexation attempt. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com