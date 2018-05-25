Check out $1.35M Bluffton home built to withstand a hurricane — and hold 3,000 hats

With hurricane season quickly approaching, Beaufort County residents might want to start thinking of building their homes to withstand a strong storm, especially with the memories of Irma and Matthew fresh in their minds.
Real estate adviser Thomas Kersey of Engel & Volkers said one uncommon home, which is for sale in Bluffton's Rose Hill Plantation, definitely could be considered "hurricane-resistant" because of its steel structure.
The homeowners "built it with the intentions of it lasting forever, to really withstand the environment and withstand time," Kersey said.
He explained that the home's exterior walls are about a foot and a half thick. That contrasts with a typical Lowcountry home that has exterior walls averaging 8 inches thick.
The thick walls make the home energy-efficient as well as sturdy, Kersey said.
The home at 19 Martingale E is listed for $1.35 million.
It is 9,620 square feet and has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and three half-baths.
The home was featured this week on Mansion Global, which noted its large rooms, mahogany-paneled library and high-end kitchen appliances.
Photos included with the listing show the home's intricate millwork, marble fireplaces, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and custom built-ins.
"The quality of the construction and the quality of the fixtures is very, very high end," Kersey said. "They spared no expense with the construction of this house."
The master suite is on the main floor and is more than 1,000 square feet alone. In addition, the home has a closet large enough that it once held more than 3,000 hats from the owner's collection.
Below, on a lower floor that is built partially underground and can be accessed from the back of the house, there is enough room to hold a swimming pool, movie theater and bowling alley all together if the new owner desires, Kersey said.
One room in this area is completely underground and has thick cement walls. It was built as a workshop but would be an ideal shelter in the event of a disaster, Kersey said.
The home, built in 1994, sits on 3 1/2 acres and is approved for equestrian use, so the new owner could have horses on the property.
Another unique feature of the home's real estate listing: A car to park in the home's three-car garage.
The buyer will have the option to purchase a Rolls Royce Phantom for $125,000 as part of the deal. Kersey said the car is valued at $450,000.
