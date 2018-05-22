Bluffton luxury RV park plans to be reviewed at public meeting in Beaufort County

Beaufort County's Staff Review Team will soon consider plans for a luxury RV park at Hilton Head National Golf Course, but developers will have to wait another week before that happens.
The meeting, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been pushed to May 30, according to Hilton Head National and Scratch Golf LLC spokesperson Tom Gardo, and confirmed by staff in the Beaufort County Zoning Department.
Gardo said the county requested the move so it could have more time to review, among other things, a traffic impact study developers were asked to submit.
The meeting, one of the first occasions where the public can view master plan documents for the RV park, is a requirement before the project can receive final approval, Gardo said.
Beaufort County Planning Director Tony Criscitiello said the meeting is open to the public. While there is not a specific forum for public comment at the meeting, Criscitiello said attendees are typically allowed to speak after the review team has examined a plan and made its decision.
"We will listen to public comment," Criscitiello said, "but staff reviews are not affected by public opinion."
Hilton Head National is a controversial piece of property occupying roughly 300-acres in the greater Bluffton area.
Scratch Golf originally asked the county to change its zoning designation to allow for hundreds of homes and apartments, and hundreds-of-thousands of square feet of retail space, but the county denied the request — amidst public outcry and fear of over-development. The denial prompted Scratch Golf to file a lawsuit against the county in October, which is ongoing.
In the meantime, course owners have pitched plans for the RV park, which they hope will sustain Hilton Head National's remaining 18 holes — nine holes were lost when the Bluffton Parkway Flyover was built nearby.
The property's current rural zoning designation allows for such development, according to the county's development code. Gardo said the review team could give Scratch Golf the go-ahead or ask for more information.
Criscitiello said he'd not heard of any concerns from staff to date.
The project is planned to include 350 parking pads for high-end RVs, swimming pools, a nature trail and other amenities.
Gardo said developers were not yet ready to comment on projected costs or pad-rental rates as the they'd not yet received final approval.
"We're very enthusiastic," Gardo said.
"The more we think about this project, the more we think it's a win-win for Hilton Head National and the economy of the surrounding area."
If you go:
Staff Review Team Meeting
11 a.m. Wednesday, May 30
Executive Conference Room in the Beaufort County Government Administration Building in the Robert Smalls Complex
100 Ribaut Road, Beaufort, SC 29902
