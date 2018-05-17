Hilton Head's luxury apartments open for tours: Here's your first look

The first residents have moved into the Water Walk at Shelter Cove Towne Centre, according to a project official.
Tours of the two-building, 240-unit luxury apartment complex began about two weeks ago, and a leasing office opened about three weeks ago, said John Lee, vice president of Southeastern Development.
"We now have something to show people," he said. "Up until the end of last year, it was basically a construction site. ...We're open for business and we have plenty of units for people to come look at."
The East 1 building has 136 units, half of which are open and ready for people to move in, said John Lee, vice president of Southeastern Development.
The remaining units are expected to open by the end of the year, he said.
The East 2 building is still under construction, but half of the 104 units are expected to be open by the end of the year, Lee said. The remaining units are expected to open by the end of March 2019.
No pricing information is available at waterwalkhhi.com, the apartment complex website.
According to apartmentratings.com, one-bedroom units start at $2,000 a month, and three-bedroom units go up to $5,000 a month.
Lee said the "list of people who are interested" in the apartments grows daily.
Sheila Sands, community manager for Water Walk, said there are three floor plans for one-bedroom units, six floor plans for two-bedroom units and two floor plans for three-bedroom models.
Both buildings are pet-friendly, and will have units ranging from 1,054 square feet to 2,121 square feet, according to an initial news release from Southeastern Development.
According to that release, the original plan was to open the East 1 building to residents in November.
Construction was slightly delayed last summer when workers had issues with soil compaction. The first move-ins were delayed in November because the building was not yet ready for people to move in.
The units feature, among other things, stainless steel appliances, open kitchens, outdoor terraces, 10-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Residents will have access to a private parking garage with parking available on the same level as their home.
The two- and three-bedroom floor plans have separate walk-in showers and bathtubs, Sands said.
Each building will have a spin, yoga and Pilates room, a gym, an outdoor pool and a club room, where residents can gather to play games, use computers or have a cup of coffee, Sands said.
