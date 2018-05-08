A mobile home subdivision is proposed for Hilton Head. Here's where it will be

A new subdivision is planned for Hilton Head Island with the goal of providing some residents with an affordable housing option — mobile homes.
Hilton Head resident Robert Chaneyfield wants to subdivide a 2.34-acre lot on Woodpecker Lane off Gum Tree Road for the mobile homes.
Phase one will subdivide half of the area into four lots, he said.
Phase two will subdivide the other half into an additional four lots.
Lots will start at $89,000, he said. Those who purchase them will bring their own mobile homes.
"I figured it'd be a way to make some money and a way to help out some people who need some affordable homes over there," Chaneyfield said after Monday's pre-application meeting with town staff to discuss the proposal.
According to the project's narrative submitted to the town, a gravel road easement will be created with access to Gum Tree Road, and water and sewer connections will be available.
"Our desire is to have a consistent aesthetic value even though we are having mobile homes," said Craig Cleveland, a Charter One realtor working with Chaneyfield. "The idea is really to promote new mobile homes so it's a nice community. Plus it'll fit into the affordable housing that we need desperately here on the island."
The average cost of rental units in Beaufort County rival major cities, including Charleston, Atlanta, Houston and Seattle.
Town council made workforce development and affordable housing a 2018 priority, and town employees are currently evaluating affordable housing proposals.
Taylor Ladd, project manager for the proposed subdivision, said only staff-level approvals are needed for Chaneyfield's proposal to go forward.
