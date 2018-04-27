Part of controversial Hilton Head National property may become luxury RV park

The controversial Hilton Head National property in greater Bluffton may become a luxury RV resort if Beaufort County approves the plans.
Scratch Golf LLC submitted initial plans to the Beaufort County Planning Department Friday, according to Tom Gardo, spokesperson for the project.
The plan is considered a "by-right use with conditions," a project news release said. That means under current Beaufort County zoning, an RV resort is a permitted use of the property.
It only needs approval at the staff level, and no legislative action is required, Gardo said.
The property is currently zoned T2R, which does allow for recreational facilities and campgrounds, according to Beaufort County code.
The resort will sit on 96 acres of the 300-acre property, according to a news release. There will be about 350 rental sites adjacent to the 18-hole golf course.
Gardo said it will be a "rental-oriented" resort, rather than an owner-oriented one.
“The luxury RV resort will serve as a family friendly destination that will strive to enhance the viability of the Hilton Head National Golf Course as well as nearby retailers and restaurants," Bill Palmer, president of Scratch Golf, said in the release.
The golf course has long been a contentious piece of property in the county.
