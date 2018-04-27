This conceptual rendering is an artist's interpretation for display purposes only. Actual product may vary and is subject to change.
Real Estate News

Part of controversial Hilton Head National property may become luxury RV park

By Alex Kincaid And Wade Livingston

April 27, 2018 05:12 PM

The controversial Hilton Head National property in greater Bluffton may become a luxury RV resort if Beaufort County approves the plans.

Scratch Golf LLC submitted initial plans to the Beaufort County Planning Department Friday, according to Tom Gardo, spokesperson for the project.

The plan is considered a "by-right use with conditions," a project news release said. That means under current Beaufort County zoning, an RV resort is a permitted use of the property.

It only needs approval at the staff level, and no legislative action is required, Gardo said.

The property is currently zoned T2R, which does allow for recreational facilities and campgrounds, according to Beaufort County code.

The resort will sit on 96 acres of the 300-acre property, according to a news release. There will be about 350 rental sites adjacent to the 18-hole golf course.

Gardo said it will be a "rental-oriented" resort, rather than an owner-oriented one.

“The luxury RV resort will serve as a family friendly destination that will strive to enhance the viability of the Hilton Head National Golf Course as well as nearby retailers and restaurants," Bill Palmer, president of Scratch Golf, said in the release.

The golf course has long been a contentious piece of property in the county.

In October, Scratch Golf, a subsidiary of Virgina-based firm the United Company, sued the county and claimed it had not been treated fairly when it applied for consideration to rezone the property.


The suit came four months after Beaufort County Council voted to deny a rezoning of the property along U.S. 278 in greater Bluffton, and about four years after the owners first submitted plans to the country to transform the course.


Past plans included hundreds of apartments and single-family homes, an assisted-living facility, a performing arts center, a convention center and hundreds of thousands of square feet of retail space.


Beaufort County court documents say the case is currently being referred to the master in equity, and Judge Marvin Dukes is scheduled to have a final hearing on the matter on May 25.




Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153

