This popular Hilton Head beach just got a new look

A $238,000 project to create a boardwalk to a popular beach in Hilton Head Plantation was completed Thursday, according to general manager Peter Kristian.
Access to Pine Island Beach, which is open to the public by boat or accessible through Hilton Head Plantation, was restricted in some areas while the boardwalk was being constructed.
The walkway is six feet wide and 500 feet long. It was built to help visitors safely get to the beach and allow emergency personnel to easily get there if needed.
Kristian said he's received "lots of positive feedback" from Hilton Head Plantation residents.
"They're ecstatic," he said. "Several people have said this is amazing. And it's just beautiful."
The boardwalk is now open, but minor work remains, according to an email release from the community.
A ramp at the end of the walkway, for emergency and maintenance vehicles only, needs bumper railings; a gate is planned for the end of the boardwalk; and minor board replacements are needed. Clean up of the construction area will also be taken care of, the release said.
The project was paid for by the community's property owners association.
Pine Island Beach was recently renourished with $100,000 worth of sand to replenish what Hurricane Matthew and Tropical Storm Irma swept away.
The community was reimbursed by the Town of Hilton Head for the money needed for that project, Kristian said previously.
Renourishment was completed before the boardwalk construction began.
