A super private Beaufort Co. island is for sale. Here's what you'll get for $2.49 million

A 32-acre private island in Beaufort County is up for grabs at a going rate of $2.49 million.
Oak Island is close to St. Helena Island and is about nine miles from downtown Beaufort.
Getting to the undeveloped property is not without its challenges. One must access a gated Dataw Island community to reach a private concrete bridge, which will then take you to Oak Island, according to a listing by Jon Kohler and Associates.
If you sign on the dotted line for this property, you'll also get a membership to Dataw Island.
"You're welcomed into the island by mature oak hammocks with Spanish moss along with a mix of mature palmetto and pine trees," the listing says. "The landscape offers charming walking paths throughout, with excellent wildlife and birding opportunities."
The island has only a 725-foot dock, but a conservation easement allows for up to three homes with an aggregate footprint of 15,000 square feet to be constructed, according to the listing.
Oak Island is currently owned by The Nature Conservancy, according to CJ Brown, a sales associate for Jon Kohler and Associates. It went on the market in February, he said.
Several other private islands in Beaufort County were also for sale in February.
In December, St. Phillips Island, near Hunting Island, was sold to the state for $4.9 million by Ted Turner to become part of the state park system.
