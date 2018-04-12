1,300 acres of Beaufort County land for sale — again. For developers, there’s a catch

If you're in the market for undeveloped land and have $15 million to spare, you may be interested in Bindon Plantation in northern Beaufort County.
The historic plantation with an uncertain past hit the market — again — and more than 1,300 acres are up for grabs.
Bindon Plantation, located along the Pocotaligo River and Stoney Creek near Trask Parkway, is protected by a conservation easement, but would allow up to 20 homes and five docks to be constructed, according to its listing by Jon Kohler and Associates.
"The historic home site provides the new owners a blank slate for creating their own oasis beneath the canopied oaks," the listing says.
Bindon Plantation is near Brays Island, and is about 30 miles from Bluffton, according to the listing. It's currently owned by Hollingsworth Funds in Greenville, according to CJ Brown, sales associate for Jon Kohler and Associates. It came back on the market in early 2018, he said.
In 2012, Beaufort County Council allocated $2.5 million for the conservation easement, and chose to limit any future development.
The easement ended a decade of uncertainty for the property, which was sold to developers, annexed by Yemassee, and tied up in a lawsuit over the annexation at the time the housing market crashed and all development plans came to a halt. The lawsuit was later dismissed.
Before the development plans were ditched, Yemassee would have allowed construction of up to 1,300 homes and 450,000 square feet of commercial space, according to reporting by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette at the time.
According to South Carolina Plantations, a South Carolina Information Highway website that researches historic sites, the land was first purchased in 1803 by a man named William Galt Martin. A house was built and burned during the Civil War.
The next known property transaction happened in 1963, when Robert Edward Turner's son, Ted Turner, sold the plantation in order to "secure his father's business entities," the website says.
The property is also home to the site of a Revolutionary War fort.
