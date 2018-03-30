Shop owner discusses fears before finding out Sea Pines Resort's plans for property

Docks at this popular St. Helena Island shrimp dock were no match to the winds and storm surge of Hurricane Matthew and Tropical Storm Irma. Now, some locals are trying to rally the community to help the family bring it back into operation.
A look from the gates of the progress of the Shelter Cove Towne Centre apartments as seen on Wed., Nov. 29, 2017 on Hilton Head Island. The apartments move-in date was scheduled for this month but has been pushed back to Jan. 2018.
More than 300 people camped out overnight for the Monday morning sales opening of Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach. The second of the Jimmy Buffett-themed retirement communities -- Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head -- will be in Hardeeville
Paul Hinchey, president of Savannah-based St. Joseph’s/Candler, announced on Monday that the health care provider will consolidate all of its Bluffton-based medical facilities into one location - a 40,000 square-foot facility that will $22 million
The Luxury 40, by Hummingbird TINY Housing, was on display on Saturday at the Tiny House Show on Hilton Head Island. The home is is 8.5-feet wide by 40-feet long, but it packs a lot into it's 306-square-feet. Here are just a few of its features.
Hilton Head resident Ruth Idzik uses her home as an example for S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management proposed setback lines as her pool falls into the "setback area" with the redrawn