Sea Pines Resort bought property; shop owners wonder why they were kept in the dark

SHARE COPY LINK Stanton Allaben, co-owner of Palmetto Bikes Inc., talks about running his bike renting and art gallery on a month-to-month lease after the Sea Pines Company purchased the property Drew Martin

Stanton Allaben, co-owner of Palmetto Bikes Inc., talks about running his bike renting and art gallery on a month-to-month lease after the Sea Pines Company purchased the property Drew Martin