Sea Pines Resort bought property; shop owners wonder why they were kept in the dark

After initial confusion about the future of some businesses along Palmetto Bay Road, owners now say the Sea Pines Resort has been more forthcoming with them.
The resort purchased a strip mall and other property on Palmetto Bay Road in fall 2017. But until Friday, it hadn't shared its plans for the site with shop owners already doing business there, some owners said.
Cliff McMackin, director of resort development, said earlier this week the resort purchased the six acres as a possible site for affordable housing. There are no definitive plans, he said, since the resort is still in a "fact-finding" mode.
He said the resort is looking at the open area behind the shops for possible development.
McMackin said Friday the resort, through RP Palmetto Bay LLC — a company established by The Riverstone Group — purchased 24 and 26 Palmetto Bay Road, commonly called The Bridge Shops, and the vacant area behind the strip mall.
Property records show 26 Palmetto Bay Road was purchased in September 2017 for more than $2 million.
Business owners said Thursday the resort had not communicated with them about what it intends to do with the shops.
"Everyone is being as vague as possible," said Travis Petro, co-owner of Palmetto Bikes Inc., located at The Bridge Shops. "We can't get a straight answer out of anybody."
McMackin disputes that notion.
"We told them early on we don't have any desire to displace them," he said Friday. "We're not trying to not be transparent."
Stanton Allaben, owner of the Allaben Fine Arts Gallery and co-owner of Palmetto Bikes, said the resort was not forthcoming about its intentions until Friday.
Through Atlantic States Management, the company that oversees the shops, Allaben said he got an email Friday saying McMackin would be happy to talk to tenants about the resort's plans.
"Now we have a better understanding," Allaben said. "The message we were getting was that they're still working on a plan, but there's more to the story than what they told us initially."
Petro attributes some of the confusion to communication problems between the resort and the management company.
McMackin said he encourages tenants to contact the resort.
"The last thing I want is for anyone to have any reservations," McMackin said.
Other shops at 24 and 26 Palmetto Bay Road did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.
According to Beaufort County Property records, the strip mall at 24 Palmetto Bay Road was constructed in 1969; 26 Palmetto Bay Road was constructed in 1970.
