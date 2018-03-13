This popular Hilton Head summer spot is getting a $325,000 facelift

The Shelter Cove Pavilion, most notably known for featuring entertainer Shannon Tanner each summer during HarbourFest, is getting a facelift.
Denise Dominguez, community manager for Shelter Cove, said Tuesday construction started about a month ago on the 25-year-old pavilion. It is expected to be completed May 1.
“We really wanted it to be done before (RBC) Heritage,” Dominguez said. “But that’s a bit of a time crunch.”
RBC Heritage Presented By Boeing takes place April 9-15 in Harbour Town.
The new pavilion will be “more open” than the current one, and the oyster shells surrounding it will be replaced with pavers. The total expected cost of the project is $325,000, Dominguez said.
The pavers surrounding the pavilion will be personalized bricks that can be purchased for $149 to $248 depending on the size of the brick. The Pavilion Pavers Project started about a year ago in preparation of the renovation.
More than 200 bricks were purchased in phase one of the pavers project. Now in phase two, Dominguez said more than 30 bricks have been purchased. According to the Pavilion Pavers Project website, 100 brick orders are needed before they will be purchased and installed.
The Shelter Cove Pavilion was featured on an episode of the Bachelorette in 2017.
