New subdivision proposed for Hilton Head’s south end. Homes won’t be cheap

A new subdivision is in the preliminary planning stages for the South Forest Beach area on Hilton Head Island’s south end.
Michael Saba of Artisan Homes has applied to the town to build a four to six home subdivision on a 1.42-acre tract at 221 Cordillo Parkway.
Saba said each three-story, single-family home will be about 3,000 square feet and will likely sell for about $1 million each.
The median listing price of a home on Hilton Head Island is $486,000, according to Zillow.
Robert Johnson, the property’s owner, said he purchased the property 17 years ago with the intention of developing it.
“It just lends itself for kind of a cute, quaint, beachy enclave of homes,” Johnson said. “The timing is right now because everyone wants new and shiny (homes), and there’s not much that’s new and shiny in the South Forest Beach or North Forest Beach area.”
The subdivision will be a part of the Palm Forest neighborhood, and likely won’t be gated, Saba said at Monday’s pre-application meeting. Such meetings are preliminary planning gatherings in which town staff provide initial feedback to applicants.
According to application documents, Artisan Homes plans to purchase the property from Johnson and then either perform or contract the development work, which includes the demolition of the existing house, the civil engineering and construction drawings, and site development work and management.
Saba said he wants the project to move along as quickly as possible. He expects to break ground in a year and the project to be completed in about two.
There is not a total expected cost for the project at this time, he said.
The project’s initial plans show there may be a need for the town to build a crosswalk and install stop signs where one of the subdivision’s roadways would intersect with a bike path on Cordillo Parkway.
