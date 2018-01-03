Ice on Palm Trees, as seen on Wednesday Jan. 3, 2018.
Sea Pines, other gated communities close offices because of winter storm

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

January 03, 2018 12:12 PM

As the weather deteriorates and Hilton Head braces for snow, gated community offices are closing across the island. Below is a breakdown of which communities have closed their offices.

This story will be updated if more closings are made available.

Sea Pines

The Community Services Associates administration office and the Sea Pines Welcome Center are closed, according to an email release.

If passes are needed, calls to the welcome center will be forwarded to the dispatch emergency line.

Hilton Head Plantation

The property owners association office is closed and all POA activities are canceled, according to an email release from Hilton Head Plantation.

All POA buildings, including the Spring Lake Tennis Pro Shop, Spring Lake Pavilion, Plantation House and Dolphin Head Pavilion are closed, the release said.

Port Royal Plantation

The administration office is closed, according to a Port Royal Plantation security officer.

Palmetto Dunes

The administration office is closed, according to the property owners association CEO Andrew Schumacher.

Schumacher said there are limited resources for security, and the back gates will not be manned. The front gate will be operational, he said.

Shipyard Plantation

The property owners association office is closed, according to a Shipyard Plantation security officer.

Long Cove Club

The administration office is closed, according to Leon Crimmins, the general manager of Long Cove Club.

Indigo Run

Offices remain open, according to Francene Blackmore, administrative assistant for Indigo Run.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

