Do you vacation in Sea Pines? Your parking situation just got worse

If you vacation in Sea Pines, you may soon have to limit the number of vehicles you bring.
Effective March 1, short-term rental guest passes will be limited to the number of vehicles that can “reasonably park” on a property’s driveway, garage or carport, according to an email release from Community Services Associates, which oversees Sea Pines administration.
The release said provisions will be made for overflow parking in the trolley lot “as needed” for short-term rental guests who have more cars than the property will accommodate.
The policy change was voted on at CSA’s Nov. 21 board meeting.
By limiting the number of vehicles, CSA hopes to “address excessive parking,” Jean McElroy, CSA communications coordinator, said in a statement Tuesday.
McElroy said the new policy is similar to Palmetto Dunes, and “... given Palmetto Dunes’ success with the policy we do not anticipate any significant issues.”
According to the Palmetto Dunes Property Owners Association website, parking on the roadway is prohibited and parking on lawns is “discouraged.” The Palmetto Dunes gate access policy says those using rental properties are limited to six passes.
Sea Pines rental owners are being asked to determine the maximum number of parking spaces for their properties and relay that information to CSA. A meeting will be held at the Sea Pines Community Center on Jan. 24 to discuss the policy change, according to the release.
Sea Pines residents seem to be in favor of the change. According to those who commented on the matter in the Sea Pines Neighbors Facebook page, a public group, there is a general consensus that this change will be positive for the community.
