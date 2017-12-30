The signage on the cascading waterfall, as seen on Thursday, May 25, 2017, that once announced to visitors that they were entering Hilton Head Lakes has been removed and replaced with a sign announcing the proposed Latitude Margaritaville housing community for residents 50 and older.
Real Estate News

These massive projects expected to start in 2018 along U.S. 278 corridor

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

December 30, 2017 12:01 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

With the beginning of 2018, The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette will preview some of the biggest local issues expected to impact the lives of residents, workers, business owners and tourists in Beaufort County and surrounding areas.

With groundbreaking anticipated for two potentially game-changing projects, 2018 could be a big year for growth and development along the U.S. 278 corridor in Hardeeville.

Sales of homes at Latitude Margaritaville Hilton Head, the highly anticipated Jimmy Buffett-themed retirement community, are expected to begin in January and February, with the first residents projected to arrive in late 2018, according to project officials.

The community planned for a roughly 2,700-acre site south of U.S. 278 will include about 3,000 homes along with retail, dining, and entertainment spaces.

Across the highway to the north, another huge development is expected to break ground in 2018.

In January, Hardeeville city leaders are expected to finalize an agreement that paves the way for East Argent, the largest planned development of its kind, according to officials, in the city’s history.

That project has the potential to bring 9,500 homes, 1.5 million square feet of commercial space, and about 20,000 new residents to a roughly 7,300-acre parcel just west of greater Bluffton.

At full build-out, East Argent could more than quadruple the Hardeeville’s current population.

Developers said they hope to break ground in 2018, and have the first phase of new homes built and move-in ready by early 2019.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

