Matthew wiped out this Sea Pines attraction. But it’s reopening soon. With a facelift

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

December 22, 2017 07:34 AM

Hurricane Matthew wiped out a Harbour Town Marina pier, and with it, one of Hilton Head’s prime photo spots. But the T-shaped pier behind the Harbour Town lighthouse is expected to reopen next month — more than a year after Matthew hit.

Rob Bender, director of recreation and marine operations at the Sea Pines Resort, said the bulk of the pier is still under construction, but a small entrance is now open to allow access to the dock.

When the entire pier reopens at the end of January, it will have new features, including lighting and a roof near the end, Bender said.

The pier is a popular place for photos because it frames the iconic Harbour Town lighthouse in the background.

An official said in January construction would be finished in June. Bender said the delay was caused by “various challenges,” including getting materials for construction.

“It was a much bigger project than anticipated,” he said.

Tropical Storm Irma, however, did not set the project back. Bender said there was no further damage to the pier, which was “well under construction” when the storm hit on Sept. 11, 2017.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

